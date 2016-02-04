Feb 4 Wereldhave Nv

* Results 2015 wereldhave

* Net profit improved from eur 27 mln in 2014 to eur 104 mln in 2015

* dividend proposal is eur 3.01 per share, up 5% yoy, reflecting solid cash flows

* In 2016, despite volatile markets wereldhave is well positioned to show growth in results 

* "we reconfirm our outlook for 2016 with an expected eps growth of 6-9%"

* Confirms dividend growth between 4-6% and a LTV below 40% for 2016

* occupancy in France was stable at 91% in 2015

* occupancy in Q1 of operations for Dutch acquisition was up by 1%, which is a good start and reflects a "plug-and-play" portfolio addition

* FY net rental income eur 184.7 million versus eur 114.8 million year ago

* FY operating income eur 161.1 million versus eur 62.7 million year ago

* FY net asset value per share eur 52.10 versus eur 54.35 at year end 2014

* The (EPRA) occupancy rate of the entire portfolio as at december 31, 2015, stood at 93.8%, an increase of 1.3% against the previous year