Canada's Home Capital's deposit balances decline further
TORONTO, May 17 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc on Wednesday published data showing that its deposit balances fell further.
Feb 4 Legal & General Group Plc
* Mark gregory announces his intention to retire
* mark gregory announces his intention to retire from legal & general
* mark gregory, group chief financial officer, has informed board of his intention to retire from group on 31 january 2017.
* mark will remain as group cfo until his successor is appointed and will ensure there is a smooth handover
* gregory: i have decided that next january is a good time for me to be retiring from group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 17 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc on Wednesday published data showing that its deposit balances fell further.
* US Treasury yields fall as Trump fiscal stimulus hopes fade