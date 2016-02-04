BRIEF-Constellium signs multi-year contract with Robert Bosch
* Signs multi-year contract with Robert Bosch to double its supply of anti-lock braking system (ABS) fabricated profiles
Feb 4 Renault-Nissan Alliance :
* Says sold 8,528,887 vehicles in 2015, up almost 1 percent from the previous year, thanks to record sales in the United States, China and Europe
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S