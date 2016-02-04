BRIEF-Constellium signs multi-year contract with Robert Bosch
* Signs multi-year contract with Robert Bosch to double its supply of anti-lock braking system (ABS) fabricated profiles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 4 LVMH :
* announces an issue of $500m non-dilutive cash-settled convertible bonds due 2021
* says net proceeds of the issue of the bonds will be used for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S