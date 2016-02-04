BRIEF-American Realty Investors Q1 loss per share $0.39
* American Realty Investors, Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
Feb 4 Alliance Trust Plc
* Reg-Alliance trust plc : alliance trust plc : appointment of alliance trust investments limited as alternative investment fund manager and administrator and confirmation of board and company secretary changes
* as previously announced, lord smith of kelvin becomes chairman of company and katherine garrett-cox and susan noble have stepped down as directors of company, all with effect from 3 february 2016.
* susan noble has become chair of ati.
* katherine garrett-cox continues as chief executive officer of ati
* donald mcpherson, company secretary of company will retire on 31 may 2016.
* he will be succeeded in that role by lisa brown, currently senior commercial legal counsel of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* American Realty Investors, Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
* Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc reports first quarter 2017 results