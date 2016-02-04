BRIEF-TAT Technologies Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.14
* TAT Technologies reports first quarter 2017 results and declares a $3 million cash dividend
Feb 4 Piteco SpA :
* FY preliminary revenue 13.4 million euros ($14.84 million), up 9 percent year on year Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9029 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qualcomm and Google to enable daydream standalone virtual reality headsets