Feb 4 Electra Private Equity Plc :

* Sale of its interest in fine art materials producer Daler-Rowney to Fila Group, a milan-listed producer of writing instruments and art supplies

* Electra has received proceeds of approximately £32 million

* Equating to an uplift of £20 million or 163 pct on valuation of Daler-Rowney at 30 september 2015, implying an increase in NAV per share of almost 41p