BRIEF-Constellium signs multi-year contract with Robert Bosch
* Signs multi-year contract with Robert Bosch to double its supply of anti-lock braking system (ABS) fabricated profiles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 4 Makora Krosnienska Huta Szkla SA :
* Its affiliated unit Torus Investment Sp. z o.o. gets contract for water power plant construction worth up to 14.4 million zlotys ($3.6 million) net Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9840 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S