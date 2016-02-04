BRIEF-American Realty Investors Q1 loss per share $0.39
* American Realty Investors, Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
Feb 4 Technopolis Oyj :
* Share buyback completed
* Company acquired through public trading in accordance with rules of Nasdaq Helsinki a total of 1,329,397 of company's own shares
* Total value of the acquired shares was 4,762,050.48 euros ($5.32 million)
($1 = 0.9029 euros)
* Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc reports first quarter 2017 results