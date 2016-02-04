Feb 4 Technopolis Oyj :

* Share buyback completed

* Company acquired through public trading in accordance with rules of Nasdaq Helsinki a total of 1,329,397 of company's own shares

* Total value of the acquired shares was 4,762,050.48 euros ($5.32 million) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9029 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)