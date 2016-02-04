BRIEF-Epicore Bionetworks Q3 basic earnings per share of $0.015
* Epicore Bionetworks Inc - Q3 revenue of $3.0 million was 3% higher than Q3 last year
Feb 4 Xvivo Perfusion AB :
* Q4 net sales 32.7 million Swedish crowns ($3.9 million)versus 25.5 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBITDA 6.9 million crowns versus 3.1 million crowns year ago
* Will expand clinical documentation for Primecc through more clinical studies in 2016 Source text for Eikon:
* Immune Design reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update