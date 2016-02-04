Feb 4 Xvivo Perfusion AB :

* Q4 net sales 32.7 million Swedish crowns ($3.9 million)versus 25.5 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITDA 6.9 million crowns versus 3.1 million crowns year ago

* Will expand clinical documentation for Primecc through more clinical studies in 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4455 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)