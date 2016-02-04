Feb 4 Skanska CEO Johan Karlstrom told Reuters:

* Expects reimbursements from clients in the US for increased costs in Q3 to come in gradually in the 2016-2019 period

* Order intake is lower in the US because clients delay projects and Skanska is more cautious

* Commercial property development unit sold as many properties as expected in Q4, but at higher-than-expected prices in the US where demand is strong, which is one reason group profit overshoots guidance

* Expects majority of USA Building orders that were delayed by end-2015 will comme in throughout 2016

* Has a record high number of ongoing commercial property development projects, conditions for selling these projects are very good

* USA Building operating margin is back at normal level in Q4 (2.2 pct), main focus is on profitability Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)