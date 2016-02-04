BRIEF-Transcontinental Realty Investors Q1 loss per share $0.61
* Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
Feb 4 ICAP Plc :
* January EBS volumes down 20 percent y-o-y to $103.8 billion
* Cone Midstream Partners Lp files for offering of up to 14.22 million common units representing limited partner interests - SEC filing