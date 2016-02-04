Feb 4 OEX SA :

* Sees FY 2015 net profit of 11.05 million zlotys ($2.80 million), up 5.2 percent versus forecast published on June 10, 2015

* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA of 22.1 million zlotys, up 12.4 percent versus previously forecasted

* Sees FY 2015 revenue of 343.8 million zlotys, up 9.1 percent versus previously forecasted

* Forecast is raised due to bigger than expected sales, especially in Q4 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9485 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)