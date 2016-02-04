BRIEF-Flowers Foods Inc Q1 Q1 earnings per share $0.29
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 4 Gabriel Holding A/S :
* Q1 2015/16 revenue 96.2 million Danish crowns ($14.4 million) versus 78.5 million crowns year ago
* Q1 2015/16 EBIT 8.5 million crowns versus 6.7 million crowns year ago
* Maintains expectations regarding 2015/16 - organic growth in revenue of 5-10 pct, increase in profit before tax of 10-15 pct
($1 = 6.6724 Danish crowns)
* Ascena Retail Group provides fiscal Q3 and full year 2017 guidance update; identifies significant upside to “change for growth” cost savings target; announces expected non-cash goodwill and intangible asset impairment