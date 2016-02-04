Feb 4 Gabriel Holding A/S :

* Q1 2015/16 revenue 96.2 million Danish crowns ($14.4 million) versus 78.5 million crowns year ago

* Q1 2015/16 EBIT 8.5 million crowns versus 6.7 million crowns year ago

* Maintains expectations regarding 2015/16 - organic growth in revenue of 5-10 pct, increase in profit before tax of 10-15 pct Source text for Eikon:

