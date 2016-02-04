Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 4 Landi Renzo SpA :
* Board noted the preliminary estimates of the key consolidated figures for 2015, not yet certified by the audit firm, forecasting revenue of about 205 million euros ($229 million) and a net debt of about 60 million euros Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8935 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
NEW YORK, May 17 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it plans to cut 1,400 salaried jobs in North America and Asia through voluntary early retirement and other financial incentives as the No. 2 U.S. automaker looks to boost its sagging stock price.