BRIEF-Salient Midstream & MLP Fund announces tax and investment update
* Salient Midstream & MLP Fund announces tax and investment update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 4 Publity AG :
* FY 2015 EBIT 20.3 million euros versus 4.7 million euros year ago
* To propose FY 2015 dividend of 2.0 euros per share
* FY 2015 revenue 23.0 million euros versus 9.8 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Salient Midstream & MLP Fund announces tax and investment update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday: