Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 4 Lanson BCC SA :
* Q4 revenue 125.4 million euros ($140.34 million) versus 123.7 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1Qf7QNk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
NEW YORK, May 17 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it plans to cut 1,400 salaried jobs in North America and Asia through voluntary early retirement and other financial incentives as the No. 2 U.S. automaker looks to boost its sagging stock price.