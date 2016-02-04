(Corrects company name in headline to read NRJ Group)

Feb 4 NRJ Group SA :

* Q4 revenue excluding dissimilar barters of 105.0 million euro versus 104.9 million euro ($117.4 million) a year ago

* Will not reach operating break-even for the TV division in 2017 Source text: bit.ly/1Svyrfl Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8939 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)