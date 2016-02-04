Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 4 Naturex SA :
* Reports FY revenue of 397.8 million euros ($445.1 million)versus 327.4 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8938 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
NEW YORK, May 17 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it plans to cut 1,400 salaried jobs in North America and Asia through voluntary early retirement and other financial incentives as the No. 2 U.S. automaker looks to boost its sagging stock price.