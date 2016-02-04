BRIEF-New Media announces authorization of share repurchase program
Feb 4 Orange Sa
* Says as of May 1 will introduce several important changes to its senior management teams in Europe, which continues to be managed by Gervais Pellissier, Deputy CEO
* Says Bruno Duthoit, currently the CEO of Orange Polska, will join the management team of Gervais Pellissier as Deputy Executive Director for Europe, responsible for Central Europe
* Says the development of the existing team reinforces synergies between operations across Europe Further company coverage:
* Fitch says cyber attacks show importance of it security to servicers