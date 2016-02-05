Feb 5 Fagron NV :

* Says FY turnover increased 5.8 pct to 473.0 million euros ($529.3 million) - Reuters poll: 479 million euros

* FY REBITDA decreased by 10.0 pct to 106.5 million euros - Reuters poll: 112 million euros

* FY REBITDA margin of 22.5 pct

* FY net loss 202.3 million euros versus profit of 43.2 million euros a year ago - Reuters poll: profit of 38.2 million euros

* Impairment of 225.6 million euros on American Bellevue Pharmacy and Freedom Pharmaceuticals due to lower profitability resulting from changes in reimbursement system

* Proposal not to pay out a dividend over 2015