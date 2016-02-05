UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Feb 5 Betsson Ab :
* Board of directors is proposing a transfer to shareholders of sek 623.8 (549.3) million, which corresponds to sek 4.51 (3.98) per share.
* Q4 revenue increased by 28 per cent to sek 1,041.1 (814.7) million and organic growth in constant currency was 18 per cent
* Q4 operating income amounted to SEK 174.4 (252.5) million and the operating margin to 16.7 (31.0) per cent
* Reuters poll: Betsson q4 revenues were seen at 1,053 million sek, operating income 284 million sek, dividend 4.93 sekper share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.