UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Feb 5 Axfood Ab
* Says board of directors proposes an ordinary dividend of sek 5.00 per share (4.25) and an extra dividend of sek 4.00 per share.
* Axfood Q4 operating profit for period was sek 448 m
* Like-For-Like sales increased by 5.5% during period
* Reuters poll: Axfood Q4 lfl sales were seen at +4.3 percent, EBIT at sek 446 million, dividend at 5.21 sek/share
* Axfood ab says expects operating profit for 2016 to exceed outcome for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.