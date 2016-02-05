Feb 5 Lagardere SCA :

* Lagardere Travel Retail sells its press distribution businesses in Belgium

* Announces it has signed an agreement to sell its Belgium distribution subsidiary to Bpost group 

* Businesses covered by this divestment project generated consolidated revenues of about 440 million euros ($492.7 million) in 2014