Feb 5 Danish telecom TDC

* Says confirms preliminary results for 2015 announced on January 27 with an EBITDA fall of 9.8 pct in Q4

* Says confirms 2016 guidance issued on January 27 with an EBITDA of around 8.8 billion Danish crowns ($1.3 billion)

* Says confirms cancellation of the remaining 2015 dividend payment due to weak 2016 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6673 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; editing by Adrian Croft)