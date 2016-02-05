UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Feb 5 Danish telecom TDC
* Says confirms preliminary results for 2015 announced on January 27 with an EBITDA fall of 9.8 pct in Q4
* Says confirms 2016 guidance issued on January 27 with an EBITDA of around 8.8 billion Danish crowns ($1.3 billion)
* Says confirms cancellation of the remaining 2015 dividend payment due to weak 2016 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6673 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; editing by Adrian Croft)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.