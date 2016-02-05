Feb 5 Premier Farnell Plc

* disposal of akron brass for us$224.2 million to create a more focused business

* represents an attractive enterprise valuation of approximately 8.8x akron brass fy15 ebitda

* completion is expected by end of march 2016

* fy16 profit outcome is expected to be broadly in line with recent guidance

* lazard & co., limited ("lazard") is acting as lead financial adviser in relation to disposal

* total consideration of us$224.2 million (£153.8 million), payable in cash on completion, subject to customary adjustments

* completion is expected by end of march 2016