UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Feb 5 Midsona AB :
* Q4 net sales 352 million Swedish crowns versus 228 million crowns ($229.4 million) year ago
* Q4 operating profit, EBIT, amounted to 21 million crowns (17 million crowns year ago) before non-recurring items
* A dividend of 1.10 crown per share is proposed for 2015 financial year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.