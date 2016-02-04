BRIEF-Transcontinental Realty Investors Q1 loss per share $0.61
* Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
Feb 4 IING Slaski :
* Polish ING Groep unit expects 2016 net profit to fall versus 1.13 billion zlotys ($285.4 million) in 2015.
* Expects to pay 300-350 million zlotys in Poland's new bank tax this year.
* ING Slaski refused to comment on 2015 dividend. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9598 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)
* Cone Midstream Partners Lp files for offering of up to 14.22 million common units representing limited partner interests - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pMbWLn) Further company coverage: