BRIEF-Transcontinental Realty Investors Q1 loss per share $0.61
* Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
Feb 4 Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust SA :
* Assets under management on Jan. 29 at 7.7 million euro ($8.58 million)
* NAV per share on Jan. 29 at 18.40 euro Source text: bit.ly/1QHxDAr Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8972 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
* Cone Midstream Partners Lp files for offering of up to 14.22 million common units representing limited partner interests - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pMbWLn) Further company coverage: