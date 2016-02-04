BRIEF-TAT Technologies Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.14
* TAT Technologies reports first quarter 2017 results and declares a $3 million cash dividend
Feb 4 Com Hem Holding AB :
* Says has signed an agreement with Rosendal Fastigheter AB
* Will deliver high-speed broadband via FiberLAN to all newly constructed properties in Rosendal Fastigheter's portfolio for a period of three years Source text: bit.ly/1KZAEYh
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* TAT Technologies reports first quarter 2017 results and declares a $3 million cash dividend
* Qualcomm and Google to enable daydream standalone virtual reality headsets