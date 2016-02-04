BRIEF-Transcontinental Realty Investors Q1 loss per share $0.61
* Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
Feb 4 Swedish cbank
* Says buys 2023 nominal bonds at average yield 0,338 percent in reverse auction
* Says buys 2026 nominal bonds at average yield 0,788 percent in reverse auction
* Says buys 3.0 billion SEK in nominal bonds in reverse auction
* Cone Midstream Partners Lp files for offering of up to 14.22 million common units representing limited partner interests - SEC filing