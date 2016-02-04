BRIEF-L Brands Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.33 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 4 Ellen AB :
* Says takes over distribution and sales in Germany and Austria
* Distributor agreement with ellen Vertriebs GmbH replaced by cooperation agreement with Ellen Vertriebs GmbH

* Input Capital Corp announces FY2017 Q2 results and successful launch of marketing streams