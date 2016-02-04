BRIEF-FCPT announces disposition of Darden-leased restaurant property for $5.2 million
Feb 4 Fabege AB :
* FY rental income declined to 1.20 billion Swedish crowns ($142.84 million) versus 2.09 billion crowns
* Q4 rental income 505 million crowns versus 522 million crowns year ago
* Q4 profit from property management 172 million crowns versus 174 million crowns year ago
* Q4 profit after tax 1.18 billion crowns versus 910 million crowns year ago
* Proposes a dividend of 3.50 crowns per share versus 3.25 crowns paid year ago
Says had decided to sharpen our objectives, targets 75 pct for surplus ratio to be achieved within five years
($1 = 8.4012 Swedish crowns)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn its ratings for GP Investments Ltd. (GP) KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch is withdrawing GP's ratings as GP has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings and, accordingly, will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for GP.