BRIEF-FCPT announces disposition of Darden-leased restaurant property for $5.2 million
* FCPT announces disposition of Darden-leased restaurant property for $5.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 4 mBank :
* Poland's No.4 lender mBank sees its 2016 net profit at around 1 billion zlotys ($253.24 million) compared to 1.3 billion in 2015.
* The Commerzbank unit expects up to 500 million zlotys in annual costs relating to Poland's new bank tax. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9489 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)
* FCPT announces disposition of Darden-leased restaurant property for $5.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn its ratings for GP Investments Ltd. (GP) KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch is withdrawing GP's ratings as GP has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings and, accordingly, will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for GP. RATING SENSITIVITIES Rating sensitivities are not applicable as t