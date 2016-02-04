BRIEF-Aurinia doses first patient in AURORA phase 3 clinical trial of voclosporin in lupus nephritis
* Aurinia doses first patient in AURORA phase 3 clinical trial of voclosporin in lupus nephritis
Feb 4 Zealand Pharma A/S :
* Clarifies its role in US patent litigation relating to lixisenatide between Sanofi and AstraZeneca
* Informs that it is not a party to US proceedings
* Does not expect that pending proceedings will affect company or its outlook
* Q1 revenue $9.3 million