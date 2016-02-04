Feb 4 Sasfin Holdings Ltd

* Sees HEPS of between 326.16 cents and 338.93 cents, up between 28 pct and 33 pct in comparison to 255.33 cents reported for prior comparative period

* Sees EPS for 6 months to Dec. 31 of between 326.44 cents and 339.21 cents up by between 28 pct and 33 pct