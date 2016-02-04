BRIEF-Shopify Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $2.5 billion
* Shopify Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $2.5 billion - SEC filing Further company coverage:
Feb 4 Sasfin Holdings Ltd
* Sees HEPS of between 326.16 cents and 338.93 cents, up between 28 pct and 33 pct in comparison to 255.33 cents reported for prior comparative period
* Sees EPS for 6 months to Dec. 31 of between 326.44 cents and 339.21 cents up by between 28 pct and 33 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shopify Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $2.5 billion - SEC filing Further company coverage:
* Files for floating rate notes of up to $1.5 billion due May 17, 2024 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qtQ3jf) Further company coverage: