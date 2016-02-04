BRIEF-Shopify Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $2.5 billion
* Shopify Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $2.5 billion - SEC filing Further company coverage:
Feb 4 EBC Solicitors SA :
* Preliminary FY 2015 unconsolidated net profit of 967,000 zlotys ($245,307)
* Plans to recommend to shareholders meeting FY 2015 dividend of 0.05 zlotys per share or total value of 0.6 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9420 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shopify Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $2.5 billion - SEC filing Further company coverage:
* Files for floating rate notes of up to $1.5 billion due May 17, 2024 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qtQ3jf) Further company coverage: