Feb 4 EBC Solicitors SA :

* Preliminary FY 2015 unconsolidated net profit of 967,000 zlotys ($245,307)

* Plans to recommend to shareholders meeting FY 2015 dividend of 0.05 zlotys per share or total value of 0.6 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9420 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)