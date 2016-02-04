Feb 4 Afarak Group Oyj :

* Says its wholly owned subsidiary Afarak Trading Limited (RCS) has entered into a long-term agreement with US company Carpenter Technology Corporation

* Afarak Trading Limited to provide Low Carbon Ferro Chrome produced at Elektrowerk Eschweiler-Weisweiler in Germany, another wholly owned subsidiary of Afarak Group Plc