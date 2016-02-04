BRIEF-Qualcomm and Google to enable Daydream standalone VR headsets
* Qualcomm and Google to enable daydream standalone virtual reality headsets
Feb 4 Afarak Group Oyj :
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary Afarak Trading Limited (RCS) has entered into a long-term agreement with US company Carpenter Technology Corporation
* Afarak Trading Limited to provide Low Carbon Ferro Chrome produced at Elektrowerk Eschweiler-Weisweiler in Germany, another wholly owned subsidiary of Afarak Group Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qualcomm and Google to enable daydream standalone virtual reality headsets
* Shopify Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $2.5 billion - SEC filing Further company coverage: