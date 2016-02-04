BRIEF-Salient Midstream & MLP Fund announces tax and investment update
* Salient Midstream & MLP Fund announces tax and investment update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 4 Veidekke ASA :
* Says has been awarded a contract by Magnolia Bostad AB to build 279 apartments in Limhamn in Malmö
* Says it is a turnkey contract valued at 283 million Swedish crowns ($33.80 million), excluding VAT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3720 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Salient Midstream & MLP Fund announces tax and investment update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday: