BRIEF-Salient Midstream & MLP Fund announces tax and investment update
* Salient Midstream & MLP Fund announces tax and investment update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 4 Royal Bank Of Scotland
* Says profit for quarter ended Sept 30 2015 restated to 1.082 bln stg versus 1.094 bln stg earlier
* Due to policy change, minimum funding requirement to cover existing shortfall in a scheme may result in additional liability
* Due to change, minimum funding requirement to cover shortfall in scheme may result in extra liability, surpluses may not be fully recognised Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Salient Midstream & MLP Fund announces tax and investment update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday: