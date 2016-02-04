BRIEF-Salient Midstream & MLP Fund announces tax and investment update
* Salient Midstream & MLP Fund announces tax and investment update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 4 Hargreaves Lansdown Plc
* Appointment of Chris Hill as chief financial officer
* Hill joined from IG Group Plc, where he had been CFO for last 4 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Salient Midstream & MLP Fund announces tax and investment update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday: