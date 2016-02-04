Feb 4 Numis Securities Ltd

* Wizard announces its intention to sell approximately 22 mln existing shares in micro focus - bookrunner

* Credit Suisse and Numis are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners in connection with placing - bookrunner

* Jefferies International and UBS are acting as joint bookrunners in connection with the placing - bookrunner

* Assuming all shares available in placing are sold, Wizard will continue to hold approximately 17 pct of issued share capital of Micro Focus - bookrunner