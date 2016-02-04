Feb 4 Linedata Services SA :

* Reports Q4 revenue of 46.3 million euros ($51.8 million)versus 42.3 million euros a year ago

* Positive outlook for Linedata's revenues enables it to anticipate a marked improvement in results for 2015