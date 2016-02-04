Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 4 Compagnie Agricole de la Crau SA <AGCR.PA:>:
* Reports FY revenue of 114,000 euros ($127,532) versus 95,000 euros a year ago
* Q4 revenue is 47,000 euros versus 8,000 euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1TGHyZQ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8939 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
NEW YORK, May 17 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it plans to cut 1,400 salaried jobs in North America and Asia through voluntary early retirement and other financial incentives as the No. 2 U.S. automaker looks to boost its sagging stock price.