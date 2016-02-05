Feb 5 Bharat Telecom Ltd :

* 9-months ended Dec. 31, 2015 revenue from operations of 22.8 million rupees versus 27.4 million rupees a year ago

* 9-month loss before tax of 53.1 million rupees versus loss of 61.9 million rupees a year ago