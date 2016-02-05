BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
Feb 5 HMS Networks
* Says board of directors propose a dividend to amount of sek 2.50 (2.50)
* Q4 operating result reached SEK 14 m (18) corresponding to an 8 % (12) EBIT margin
* Q4 order intake during Q4 was SEK 157 m (162) corresponding to a 3 % decrease Further company coverage:
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility