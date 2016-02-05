BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Feb 5 Micro Focus International Plc
* wizard announces that it has sold 28 million existing ordinary 10 pence shares in micro focus at a price of 1,275 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility