UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Feb 5 On The Beach Group Plc
* for four months to 31 jan, uk revenue increased 26% year-on-year
* group's international proposition, www.ebeach.se, which is live in sweden, is continuing to make progress and we are currently testing service in norway.
* confident in meeting management's full year expectations." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.