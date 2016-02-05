BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Feb 5 Hexagon CEO:
* says demand trends in Jan. largely in line with Q4
* says still sees 2016 organic growth Of 4-8 pct
* says China is not getting worse, bottomed out in Q3, we are cautiously positive on China
* says believes China to show single-digit sales growth in 2016
* says acquisition capacity around 1.7 billion euros without issuing new shares, believes price tags of acquisition targets could come down in 2016
* says U.S. construction still strong, bodes well for 2016 Further company coverage:
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility