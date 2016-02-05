Feb 5 Addnode Group AB :

* Q4 net sales 614.4 million Swedish crowns ($73.15 million)versus 461.4 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITA 69.5 million crowns versus 63.4 million crowns year ago

* Board of Directors proposes an unchanged dividend of 2.25 crowns per share. Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.3989 Swedish crowns)